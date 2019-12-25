NORAD tracks Santa from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — For more than 60 years, a staple of Christmas comes from Colorado.

That’s how long the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD has tracked Santa Claus as he delivers gifts to kids around the globe.

More than 1,200 volunteers in Pikes Peak are letting kids know how long until Santa will be at their house putting gifts under the tree. They answer over 140,000 phone calls.

NORAD expects Santa to be in Colorado between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Click here to see where Santa Claus is now.