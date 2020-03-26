Non-profits team up to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly a dozen non-profits have come together to express their support for the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re here for such a time as this,” Captain Doug Hansen with the Salvation Army said.

Pikes Peak United Way along with these organizations:

All of these groups are offering different services daily to help those who need it.

“This is also for people who have never had to rely on an agency before,” Hansen added.

They may have no idea how to access services since they’ve been working,” Cindy Aubrey, the C.E.O. of Pikes Peak United Way, said.

There is a number that anyone can use to figure out which direction they need to be pointed in when it comes to the help they need. That phone number is 211.

“This is a time when we are needed more than ever. So we’ve changed the way we’re working, but we’re staying open,” Andy Barton, C.E.O. Catholic Charities of southern Colorado.

Even though they are putting forth their efforts for the entire community, they are also asking for the public’s help.

“We need the public to contribute to the organizations. The relief fund provides a one-stop-shop to help these organizations. They will be distributed right away,” Gary Butterworth with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation said.

To help the doctors, nurses, and other first responders working endlessly to assist in the fight against COVID-19, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, along with UCHealth and Project C.U.R.E., will be hosting a Personal Protective Equipment Drive for Colorado Health Care Providers. The drive will be at UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd, on Sunday, March 29th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Items they need to be donated include:

· Eye protection & goggles

· Face shields

· Surgical masks

· Sterile & non-sterile gloves

· Disposable gowns

· N95 Masks

· Sanitation Wipes

· Personal Wipes

Donations made on Sunday will benefit and be distributed to ALL hospitals in the Colorado Springs area.