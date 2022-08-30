COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mayor’s Office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards, and the deadline for nominations is coming up soon. FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, previewed the Awards, and found out what makes the ideal candidate.

Donna Nelson of the Mayor’s Office, along with Rodney Gullatte, Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions, and previous winner of the Mayor’s Young Leader Awards, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss the program.

“It’s a great way for the Mayor to recognize young leaders, ages 21 to 40, people who do a great job and also give back to the community,” said Nelson.

Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs and City employees are not eligible. The Mayor’s Office outlines the six award categories as: Community and economic impact, Creative industry, Education, Military leader, Sports, health & wellness, and Technology and sustainability.

Gullatte, Jr. said he was nominated for the category of Technology and sustainability. “Which is great, so as a Certified Ethical Hacker, I’m really trying to use those skills to help bless this community and make us all better.”

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, September 9. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Thursday, October 27.