Nominate a small business: Ent Credit Union gives away $50,000

COLORADO SPRINGS– Ent Credit Union is offering a $50,000 giveaway to independently owned businesses (Ent’s service area) to help with the impact of the coronavirus.

Nominate a small business by tagging them in the comments on this post on Facebook, and say why you’re nominating them.

If you’re a small business owner, feel free to nominate yourself!

Ent says it will randomly select 20 semifinalists. A panel will judge that group and narrow it down to four finalists to be voted on by the community.

The judges will base their decision on business purpose, community impact, and overall need, among other factors.

The business with the most votes will win $20,000, 2nd place is $15,000, 3rd place is $10,000 and the runner-up receives $5,000.

This giveaway is only for small businesses within Ent’s service area. Click here for details about the communities Ent serves.

Timeline:

April 25 & 26

Learn more about the Final 4 by viewing their stories on Ent’s Facebook Page.

April 27

Voting begins. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

May 3

Last day to vote!

May 5

Winner will be announced.

For more details and more on the qualifications for the giveaway, click here.