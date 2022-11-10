(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Citizen Soldier Connection is looking to recognize up to three active-duty or veteran families from the Pikes Peak Region this holiday season.

Citizen Soldier Connection supports local Armed Forces through advocacy, awareness, and accessibility of community resources.

The Christmas Wish program will provide a maximum of $30,000, and up to $10,000 per Military family. However, if more funding is needed for an individual family, the board can reduce the number of recipients to accommodate.

To nominate a family, go to the Citizen Soldier Connection website, and make sure to be thorough to stand out!

The deadline to submit nominations is Nov. 30, 2022. The award presentation is currently to be determined.