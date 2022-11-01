(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lookout for more facial hair this November as No Shave November kicks off to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

According to the No Shave November website, this “has been a tradition for many years, but in 2009 the Chicago-based Hill family decided to reinvent the activity to raise money for charity.” Mathew Hill died from colon cancer in November of 2007 and his eight children honor him and carry on his legacy through this project.

The premise of this project is to raise awareness and funds for charity by forgoing shaving and grooming so that the money that would usually be spent on those things can be donated. So far, this organization has raised over $10 million since 2009 for cancer-fighting foundations.

“While this family run, web-based organization has grown exponentially since 2009, No-Shave November’s goal has not changed. We promise to keep raising money for cancer prevention, education, and research and to let that hair grow in the process!” reads the website.

Locally, one organization has established its own traditions for No Shave November. Disgruntled Vets is a group “committed to helping the veteran community in any way possible” according to their website. For them, this is about all veterans, not just the men.

Jacqueline Hemhauser, co-owner of Disgruntled Vets said, “No Shave November is an event my husband and I created 5 years ago. We also chose to have this event on the same weekend as Veterans Day and the Marine Corps’ birthday as we thought it would resonate with our local veteran community.”

Courtesy: Disgruntled Vets

Hemhauser shared that every year the event raises money for a different veteran nonprofit. The event, now in its fifth year, is being held at veteran-owned Wackadoo Brewing and will be raising money for 22 Until None, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide. Wackadoo brewing is located at 5158 Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

“Every year we raise money for a different veteran nonprofit by asking veterans to offer up their beards as a bounty. We rate the beard and price it out. We then create a fundraiser with that set amount and if we reach that goal the veteran will shave their beard,” Hemhauser said.

On Nov. 12, Disgruntled Vets will live stream the shaving of the veterans from Wackadoo Brewing. If the organization reaches its overall fundraising goal, co-owner Ryan Hemhauser, also known as Chapi, will be waxing his mustache prior to deploying later this year.

Courtesy: Disgruntled Vets

Hemhauser also mentioned that not all the veterans offering to auction their hair are men. A female veteran is also auctioning her hair. This event brings the military community together for a good cause.