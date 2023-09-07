(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crash after crash has led the city to take action at an iconic Colorado Springs intersection. Effective immediately, there will be no more left turns at the intersection of Nevada and Platte Avenues.

This intersection is where the giant bronze statue of the city’s founder General William J. Palmer sits upon his trusty steed.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

‘No left turn’ signs were installed at the intersection on Wednesday, Sept. 6 as a safety measure, according to the city. The city says this comes after data showed that the intersection had a notably higher number of crashes than expected.

The statue’s placement has always been a controversy within the city. In an earlier interview with FOX21, the director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Matt Mayberry said a movement to move the Palmer statue seems to come up every 10 years.

However, Gen. Palmer’s presence remains unshaken, while left turns are now a thing of the past.

FOX21 will be speaking with the city about the safety measures later today and will have continued coverage of this in our 5 and 6:30 p.m. broadcasts.