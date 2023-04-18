(MOSCA, Colo.) — A fire is now under investigation by the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department after several rescue reptiles were killed at Colorado Gators.

The Colorado Gator Farm is located 17 miles north of Alamosa and posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, April 18, about the fire, which apparently happened in the reptile barn.

Colorado Gators stated that it had reported the fire at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and added that “No humans were hurt, but unfortunately, most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats perished.”

Courtesy: Colorado Gator Farm

Colorado Gators thanked the fire department for its help in keeping the fire from spreading to other structures and saving what they could.

“3 dwarf caiman and several turtles and tortoises were rescued by Mosca-Hooper Fire Dept,” stated Colorado Gators. “All of the other alligators and crocodiles outside that building are fine, everything in the fish building; the turtles and fish and sharks, are fine.”

According to Colorado Gtaors, the fire department is still investigating the cause but stated that no foul play is suspected. “We are devastated. But there is positive to focus on. And we have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this.”

Colorado Gators stated that the damage is extensive and the cleanup is expected to take a while.