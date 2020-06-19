No fans for 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will not have any spectators. The race will take place as currently scheduled for August 30, but the atmosphere and energy will feel very different.

With input and advisement from state and local agencies the decision to conduct the race without spectators was announced Thursday by the Board of Directors for The 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

“For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be staged without its loyal, enthusiastic fans lining the course and no one is more disappointed than we are,” shared Megan Leatham, Executive Director. “Our staff and board of directors have discussed and analyzed multiple scenarios in which our race could be staged. However, with the government-issued long-term mandates for wearing personal protective equipment, providing appropriate social distancing, and limiting the size of group gatherings, we feel it is impossible to safely host spectators at the race on August 30.”

All Camping Permits, Practice and Race Day Ticket purchases will automatically be refunded in full.

The popular downtown street festival, Fan Fest, a kick-off event slated for Friday, August 28 has been canceled.

Leatham added, “For many, this is one of the highlights of the summer. It’s always exciting and packed with people. We typically welcome over 30,000 fans but in light of current government guidelines, we feel it would be irresponsible to hold the event this year. The risk to our competitors, sponsors, volunteers, and our fans is just too high. We want to thank our amazing fans for their continued support and understanding and we really look forward to welcoming them back to the mountain in 2021.”

Board Chairman, Tom Osborne, stated, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the way we all do business, we are finding ways to adapt to the new normal and will continue to monitor the federal, state and local regulations on large crowds. Despite this unforeseen challenge, our iconic motorsports event has proven its ability to adapt and endure, and it will continue to do so this summer, next year, and in preparation for the 100th Running in 2022.”

For race fans around the globe, there are several ways to follow the action:

Watch the Race Day – Powered by Mobil 1™ webcast on the Official PPIHC YouTube Channel and the Mobil 1 Facebook page

Listen to live Race Day flag-to-flag radio coverage on KRDO NewsRadio 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM or on KRDO.com

Track Race Day and Practice Day results at ppihc.org
Look for a new documentary late this year on Motortrend TV and the MotorTrend App