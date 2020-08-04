No fall football this year: CHSAA shifts a number of traditional sports to spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its 2020-2021 interscholastic athletics and activities calendar Tuesday afternoon, after months of collaborative work, it wrote on its website, with “Gov. Jared Polis, the CHSAA Resocialization Task Force, the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the state’s COVID-19 Response team, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the CHSAA Board of Directors and administrative staff.”

“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020/2021 season will be modified into four separate seasons.

Some traditional team sports, which cannot be safely played at this time, due to current guidelines and restrictions, are field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit, unified bowling and girls volleyball.

Instead, most of those sports will resume on March 1, with championships by May 1.

Due to the specific equipment and safety rules around football, that sport will begin practice on Feb. 22, and conclude on May 8.

Each of the four seasons will last approximately seven weeks from start to finish. Sports will have their regular season competition limits reduced. The postseason for each sport will also be shortened, including the number of state qualifiers.

Ryan Goddard, the football coach at Pueblo South who is the football chair for the Colorado High School Coaches Association said: “Certainly not the decision that we were hoping for but we are really looking forward to providing student-athletes with opportunities to compete in educational based activities in an unprecedented time. Allowing our kids to compete is what’s important, the date on the calendar is secondary.”

CHSAA 2020-21 Activities Calendar

The resumption of all activities and athletics are subject to change based upon any changes to national, state or local guidelines related to COVID-19. Sport-specific details will be communicated by Thursday.