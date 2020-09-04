No charges filed in recent officer involved shooting in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — No charges will be filed against an El Paso County Deupty responsible for an officer involved shooting that injured a man on May 29, 2020.

That night, deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call and, when they arrived at the 1000 block of Chiricahua Drive, heard gun shots and found 28-year-old Daniel Rene Nunez outside, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Nunez’s wife had called for help, after, she said, he had threatened to “harm someone in the house.”

On scene, a deputy was able to bring Nunez’s wife and a young child to his vehicle for safety. A short time later, that deputy reported “he heard several gunshots and immediately took cover. Although [he] could not see what the suspect was shooting at, a subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect had fired several shots into his own truck.”

At that point, according to a review of the incident by the 4th Judicial District, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Bethany Gibson arrived on scene.

She said Nunez moved toward her with a gun drawn and that he ignored her calls for him to stop and to drop his weapon.

Gibson fired her weapon in response. One bullet hit Nunez in the leg. He was treated for that injury and is now facing charges including 1st Degree Assault-Threatening a Peace Officer with a Weapon, a Class 3 felony.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting, in accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301.