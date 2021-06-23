Nine years later, Fire Chief reflects on Waldo Canyon Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS – On June 23, 2012 downtown Battalion Chief Randy Royal was driving back from the scene of a high-angle rescue at Garden of the Gods. Chatter started on the radio about a smoke column rising from the west of Colorado Springs, up Highway 24.

Royal looked up, and saw a thin, dense plume of smoke rise from his west.

“There was this column, really tight column of smoke that was going straight up in the air,” Royal recalled. ” I got that catch in my stomach that this is not going to go well. And it didn’t.”

Earlier in 2021, Royal was named as Fire Chief of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Nine years ago today, the day that started the worst natural disaster in the history of Colorado Springs, Royal was one of the first to call in evacuation orders.

Flames climbed on the ridge behind the Cedar Ridge Neighborhood. When crews arrived, they saw the early stages of the wildland fire were a ways away, giving them time to set up permitters.

“You don’t even have time to think about the enormity of it because, you’re just going from house to house to house, just trying to save property and make sure people are okay,” Chief Royal said.

For about the next two weeks, the fire crawled northeast out of the canyon, incinerating 347 homes, over 18,000 acres, and killing two people. At the time, it was the most destructive fire in terms of property damage, only to be taken over by the Black Forest Fire the next year and East Troublesome Fire in 2020.

The fourth day of the fire, June 26, burned the most acreage.

Chief Royal estimates that thunderstorm cells brought winds upwards of 80 miles per hour, burning into the Mountain Shadows Neighborhood.

“When it came into Mountain Shadows, it came in as a forest fire, but then it turned into what we call a conflagration fire, basically just going house to house,” Chief Royal added. “And as the houses burn, they start putting out embers and hitting wood fences or other houses and going into the vents and starting attics on fire, that’s how it rushed through there.”

For the better part of the fire, CSFD crews would work around the clock. Many fire fighters caught naps in between chopping up fire lines and trying to douse homes to prevent them from burning from embers that would be carried by the wind.

“I think it’s one of those things where anyone who was really involved with it it still comes up emotionally when you think about it or think today is when it happened,” Chief Royal said.