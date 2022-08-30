CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Nine wild mustangs were rescued from a property in Custer County last week, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, August 27, around 5 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office said it received an animal welfare complaint regarding several wild mustangs near CR 358, which is about 30 minutes east of Westcliffe.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nathan Koury, along with Kathleen Ruyak, a Field Investigator from the Colorado Humane Society, consulted with an equine veterinarian, who determined the “mustangs were suffering, and it was an emergency.”

After obtaining an emergency search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Koury, livestock investigators, and the veterinarian responded to the property.

While at the property, they seized nine wild mustangs and transported them to an equine veterinary hospital for emergency treatment. A medical report is expected soon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.