NICU babies get into the Halloween spirit at Children’s Hospital Colorado

NICU babies get dressed up for Halloween at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Turkeys, peacocks, pumpkins, and lions infiltrated the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in the cutest way at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs this week.

And for all the right reasons.

“We know it’s hard for families to be in the NICU during the holiday season, so we want to bring as much joy and laughter to them as we can during their time here,” said Pam Johnson-Carlson, Chief Nursing Officer for Children’s Colorado’s Southern Region.

NICU costumes are donated through an annual collaboration between NICU team members and providers, the organization Newborn Hope, and a donor who handmakes the costumes.

According to the hospital, Halloween allows NICU nurses to show a little ‘creative love’ for their patients by helping parents pick out outfits and make crafts commemorating their first holidays.

“It’s always a special time for us to be able to create memories with our families in the NICU and celebrate their babies’ first,” said Becky Burtoft, a NICU nurse who has been helping lead the event for several years.

Scroll through the slideshow below to get a glimpse of all the adorable costumes!