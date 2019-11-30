NFL wide receiver stabbed, expected to recover

PITTSBURGH (KDVR, FOX) — An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver’s family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing.

According to Fox, Police were alerted when he walked into a Pittsburgh emergency room around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was reportedly stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The incident took place in a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

Police have a woman in custody, but it is not known who she is, or if she is a suspect.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, led the Ohio State Buckeyes to two Big 10 Championships when he was a quarterback from 2008 to 2010.

He has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.