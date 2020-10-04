Next Step Horse Rescue hosts Fall Festival

ELLICOTT – The Next Step Horse Rescue hosted their Fall Festival on Saturday to bring awareness to the community and what goes on at their barn.

The rescue, located in southeast Colorado, has nearly 30 rescue horses on property either ready for adoption or coming up for adoption soon.

The Fall Festival was one of the few community events they were able to have this year because of the coronavirus. The pandemic also has taken a big hit on incoming donations to help them: rescue, rehabilitate and re-home the horses.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at Next Step Horse Rescue click HERE for more information.

They are planning a Christmas Festival in the next few months.