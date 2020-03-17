New website launched for Coronavirus updates and resources

DENVER — The State of Colorado has launched a new website with informational resources and improved data visualization for COVID-19.

The website will be the state’s primary resource for information related to COVID-19 and will feature statewide coordinated response information.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the state total of positive coronavirus cases is now 183 and two deaths. According to state officials, 20 people are hospitalized and more than 1,790 people have been tested.

The new data visualization dashboard features data on Colorado’s COVID-19 testing results, including total test results completed, total positive results, positive cases by county, transmission type, and patient outcome, and number of hospitalizations and fatalities.

The data will be updated daily around 4 p.m. This robust, automated, daily data source will replace news releases announcing this data.

