New trade building opens at Falcon Legacy Campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — School District 49 celebrated Thursday the completion of a new trade building at the Falcon Legacy Campus.

The new campus addition will expand programming opportunities for students pursuing a future career in a construction trade related field.

The certification linked to the classroom work will qualify those who complete the program to immediately join the workforce if they wish, and enjoy a career in the field of construction.

“We feel like this building is big enough they are going to have classroom space and lab space so they can actually build things, do plumbing work, electrical work, carpentry work, heating work, different things that can be applied to the building trade,” Chairman of Careers and Construction Colorado George Hess said.

It was made possible in part by a $500,000 grant from the Falcon Community Builders for Classrooms.