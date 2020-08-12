New testing site doubles capacity as cases plateau in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS– The new COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall came from conversations with state public health experts as El Paso County’s cases climbed in July.

“I’d like to take the time to thank Governor [Jared] Polis,” said Republican County Commissioner Mark Waller, “You know, I beat up on him quite a bit and I think you got to give credit where credit is due.”

The site can handle 750 people each day, doubling the county’s testing capacity and EPCPH’s medical director Dr. Robin Johnson says, “no one will be turned away.”

“We are trying to meet people where they are,” Dr. Johnson said.

The site is located in the southeast area of the Citadel Mall, in the southern half of the city.

Insurance is not needed and the test is free.

The site comes as cases have leveled off in El Paso County, classified as “plateauing”. The county’s incidence rate (Cases per 100,000 people over two weeks) is still classified as high at 124.65, it’s lowest number since July 17 (122.97). That number is declining, though not for long enough in Johnson’s eyes.

“I would really like to see that continue through the rest of the week for us to be able to say that we are truly trending [downward].” she said, “I am more optimistic than I am cautious at this point.”

Johnson stressed that vigilant mask wearing, social distancing, and hygiene remains crucial to move the downward curve into a downward trend.

As some school districts are ready to reopen classrooms, she says those things in combination with widespread testing will be an integral part of the school year to mitigate the inherent risk.

“Anytime that we begin to have more social interaction, we bring up that potential,” Dr. Johnson said.

Among the demographics driving the increase since July 4 are 20-29 year-olds, according to Mayor John Suthers. The age group is 19 percent of the region’s population, 24 percent of its reported cases and 27 percent of the cases since July 4.

“We need all our citizens, including our young citizens, to take this very seriously,” Suthers said.

The new testing site is located southeast of the JCPenny at 680 Citadel Drive east.

It will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10:00 a.m- 7:00 p.m. No insurance or referral is required but EPCPH encourages people to register ahead of time to limit the wait time.