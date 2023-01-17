(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has released a new special license plate in tribute to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).
The new plate is the result of Senate Bill 22-107, which was passed in 2022 authorizing production. Plates can be obtained at any DMV location.
The plate is available for passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks not exceeding 16,000 pounds empty weight, noncommercial vehicles, RVs, and motor homes. The plate costs a one-time fee of $50, with an annual fee of $25 on renewal.
More information about the plate can be found on DMV’s website.