(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has released a new special license plate in tribute to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

The new plate is the result of Senate Bill 22-107, which was passed in 2022 authorizing production. Plates can be obtained at any DMV location.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The plate is available for passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks not exceeding 16,000 pounds empty weight, noncommercial vehicles, RVs, and motor homes. The plate costs a one-time fee of $50, with an annual fee of $25 on renewal.

More information about the plate can be found on DMV’s website.