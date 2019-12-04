New program with work experience helps people leave homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city and Springs Rescue Mission launched a new program to help people get life skills to be more desirable for employers.

My City Project is an extension of the work engagement program that already exists at the Springs Rescue Mission. The initiative is moving into the community. It’s a partnership between the city and Springs Rescue Mission to utilize donated funds in a new way.

Crews cleaned up the Mill Street Neighborhood, Tuesday.

“Springs Rescue Mission, if it wasn’t for them I would have no place to be, I would have nothing to eat and now it is my turn to give back to the Springs Rescue Mission and all I can say is thank you guys,” Kimberly Broeder said.

Broeder said she lost everything a year ago and went to Springs Rescue Mission. She said she wouldn’t have a place to live or anything to eat if it wasn’t for the shelter.

“We aren’t all bad, just some of us make us look bad,” Broeder explained.

“Many don’t want to be homeless, they are looking for a pathway they are looking for hope,” Chief Development Officer for Springs Rescue Mission Travis Williams said.

Broader said the work engagement program has given her something to look forward to day after day. She is now a team leader and is inspiring others to get involved.

“It gives you encouragement and the power to basically to get off your rump and do something with your life,” Broader added. “You can change, it’s going to take time but you have to believe that you can do it and they started to see results and you have to believe in yourself first.”

People can text HELPCOS to 667873 and all of those donations will go towards supporting the work engagement program at Springs Rescue Mission.

“My hope is that this will grow into something bigger,” Homeless Prevention and Response Coordinator for Springs Rescue Mission Andy Phelps said.