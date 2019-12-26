New program helps children with developmental needs

BOULDER, Colo. — A brand new device is helping children with a wide range of developmental disabilities and a family from Littleton says it works.

The program is called Goally. The program helps children complete everyday tasks and give parents full control of the program. Parents can set up routines, and even rewards.

The Biddulph family said the revolutionary app helps them in more ways than one. Lucy, 10 and Peter, 9 both have high functioning autism.

“Our life has never been normal, we don’t know what normal is,” mother Hilary Biddulph said.

Trips to the park are a favorite pastime for the family. However, at times, it was hard for them to make it out of the house, but Goally is changing that.

“There are only so many times you can ask your child to do something before you want to run away or you can’t be kind anymore and that’s never what a parent wants to feel,” Hilary said.

Goally helps children stay on track with daily tasks, while parents are in control. The app provides a sense of independence for the kids.

“It sort of helps me focus and it’s not screaming at you telling you do this or do that,” Lucy said.

Developers of the Colorado Tech Start-up in Boulder said there is nothing like it on the market.

“With the Goally device kids are able to access points and rewards,” Director of Marketing for Goally Jeff Howard said. “With Goally, parents don’t have to nag it keeps the kid on track for you.”

The Biddulph family said Goally is a game-changer.

“I noticed they don’t’ need us as much, they are independent,” Hilary added. “It’s great to have a date each week and tell the babysitter about the Goally and to not worry.”

The Biddulph said it makes Christmas just a little bit easier.

“It’s all about remembering the family and it’s great to be together and set new goals,” father Evan Biddulph said.

The app is currently on sale and you can click here to check it out.