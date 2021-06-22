New Pregnancy Center in Fountain begins seeing patients Tuesday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A new Colorado Springs Pregnancy Center location began seeing its first Fountain Valley patients on Tuesday. The center said the new location, at 97 Widefield Boulevard, will “expand its impact to serve and support families in Colorado Springs.”

The nonprofit, Life Network, which runs the center, will provide free services such as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STD testing, and parenting education. It says its goal is to empower moms, dads, and families.

“We are delighted to expand our impact for Colorado Springs area families by opening this important third location in Fountain Valley,” said Rich Bennett, president of Life Network. “We know some of our clients currently drive from the Fountain area to our existing two centers. We look forward to better serving these parents and families – and serving even more women and men – in the future.”

Through its parenting education programs, clients meet regularly with a parenting coach and earn “baby bucks.” These credits are then redeemed for new items such as a crib, car seat, stroller and diapers, made possible by local donors. Life Network also operates the Life Network Family Thrift Store at 5406 N Academy Blvd, providing quality affordable goods. The proceeds of this thrift store, opened in October 2019, benefit Life Network’s family-focused mission.

The center’s additional locations can be found at 3925 Centennial Boulevard and 3700 Galley Road – both in Colorado Springs.