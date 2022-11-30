(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Downtown Development Authority has coordinated to have two new pop-up shops in the downtown area during the holiday season.

Artist Jack Denton is open from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 at 31 East Bijou Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day. According to the Downtown Partnership, “The painter of ‘Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain’ will celebrate the holiday season with an art exhibit and book signing.”

Moondog Music is a musical instrument store that specializes in guitars and “other stringed things” and also offers lessons and repairs. This shop opened on Nov. 29 at 523 South Cascade Avenue #140. The hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are excited to bring a new version of the Downtown Pop-Up Program this year, especially given the short supply of available retail space Downtown,” said Austin Wilson-Bradley, Economic Development Manager for Downtown Partnership.

“Many past participants in the Holiday Pop-Up Program have become full-time brick-and-mortar stores, including Rocky Mountain Soap Market, Good Eye, Eclectic Co., and many others.”

The program is managed by the Downtown Development Authority which finds empty properties, connects them with a potential tenant, and coordinates lower lease rates, a portion of which is paid by the Authority.

Wilson-Bradley said, “We’re thankful that opportunities arose with Niebur Development and the Saks Building this year so that we could host Moondog Music and local artist Jack Denton. We’ll continue to seek and support Pop Up Shop opportunities year-round.”