PUEBLO, Colo. — Construction is underway on new pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that the new pickleball courts are well underway and their summer pickleball program is returning this summer.

Parks and Recreation will begin offering pickleball lessons in June, and they will also host a free pickleball clinic, though pre-registration is required.

To find out more about their lesson program or to register for the clinic, click here.