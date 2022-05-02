COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department’s informative town hall series continues this week with 2 more meetings added to the schedule.

This week’s meetings are focused on residents who live south of Garden of the Gods, north of Highway 24 and west of I-25 on the Westside, including the following neighborhoods:

Old Colorado City

Mesa

Mesa Springs

Hillside

Downtown

Holland Park

Kissing Camels

Cedar Heights

Garden of the Gods

Pleasant Valley

The town hall series is meant to inform the public on how to prepare your home for wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate.

This week’s meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive, Colorado Springs.

The second meeting applies to the same neighborhoods for those who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting, and will take place Thursday, May 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive, Colorado Springs.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series