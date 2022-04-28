COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be adding a new team member to their K9 Unit after securing funding.

In a press release, EPSO said K9s and their handlers undergo continuous patrol training, including how to release a dog, call for backup, and track suspects. K9 enforcement training is intensive and requires a lot of time and dedication, with the intent being that the K9 can handle everyday patrol activities, as well as tracking, criminal apprehensions, article searches, and drug narcotics detection.

EPSO addressed the community’s response and support after the loss of K9 Jinx, saying “The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the many requests community members and businesses have offered in the last couple of weeks. The Sheriff’s Office has secured sufficient funding and cannot thank the community enough for the support they have showered upon the Sheriff’s Office after the tragic loss of their beloved K9 Jinx.”