New K-9 joins Fountain police force

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) – The Fountain Police Department has added its newest member, K-9 Moody.

The 2-year-old golden Labrador and his human handler will train at the Johnson K-9 Training Academy in narcotics detection in October.

Moody is named after City Marshal John Lindamood who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 8, 1921. Lindamood was 45 years old when he interrupted a bank robbery. He was survived by his wife Grace and 12-year-old son Maurice.

The name is a tribute to Lindamood, recognizing the 100th anniversary of his death.