FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — More information has been released regarding a death near the Royal Gorge Monday.

A private boat with three people aboard flipped in the Sunshine Rapid. A man lost contact with the boat and tried to swim through a rapid known as Sledge Hammer.

The man was pulled from the water downstream where rafting guides in the area started CPR, but they say, the man could not be revived.

The Fremont County Coroner is working to identify the victim.