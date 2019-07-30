New information after deadly shooting in Mississippi Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police say a former Walmart employee shot, identified as Martez Abram, has killed two current workers in Mississippi Tuesday morning.

Abram has been charged with two counts of murder.

“All I heard was ‘pow, pow, pow’ and a lot of people started rushing my way,” one witness told FOX News Correspondent Jonathan Serrie.

One victim was found dead inside the store. The other, found in the parking lot.

“We [saw] two people run out of the store and then just a flood of people leaving,” said one shopper.

One police officer was hurt in the incident, he was shot in his bulletproof vest, which police say likely saved his life.

Another officer is credited with stopping the attack by shooting the gunman twice, sending him to the hospital.

Southaven’s mayor, Darren Musselwhite, spoke publicly Tuesday, to allay concerns of any public threat.

“This is an isolated event,” said Musselwhite. “This is not something that involved massive people. It was a disgruntled employee. It’s sad enough, but it’s not something that the city should be alarmed about.”

Also Tuesday, Walmart’s President and CEO released a statement, which read in part:

The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team. We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured.”

Officials say about 60 workers were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Local media has reported the alleged shooter was recently fired after 25 years on the job.