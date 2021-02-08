New hearing this week for man accused in deaths of two Colorado Springs teens

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLORADO SPRINGS — After 10 days of deliberations, a jury was not able to agree on murder or conspiracy to commit murder charges against Marco Garcia-Bravo.

Garcia-Bravo was accused of killing two Colorado Springs teenagers back in 2017. Court documents state, the two teenagers were kidnapped and later killed over a stolen purse.

Derek Greer and Natalie Partida _ El Paso County Sheriff's Office_238623
The bodies of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida were found in March of 2017.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found on March 12, 2017, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

A prosecutor asked the judge for a re-trial on the counts on which jurors could not agree.

Marco Garcia-Bravo was charged in connection with the deaths of two Colorado Springs teenagers.

A hearing is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

A total of ten people were charged in connection with the killings – all but Garcia-Bravo accepted plea deals to avoid a criminal trial.

The trial began in 2018.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local