New hearing this week for man accused in deaths of two Colorado Springs teens

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLORADO SPRINGS — After 10 days of deliberations, a jury was not able to agree on murder or conspiracy to commit murder charges against Marco Garcia-Bravo.

Garcia-Bravo was accused of killing two Colorado Springs teenagers back in 2017. Court documents state, the two teenagers were kidnapped and later killed over a stolen purse.

The bodies of Derek Greer and Natalie Partida were found in March of 2017.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found on March 12, 2017, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

A prosecutor asked the judge for a re-trial on the counts on which jurors could not agree.

Marco Garcia-Bravo was charged in connection with the deaths of two Colorado Springs teenagers.

A hearing is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

A total of ten people were charged in connection with the killings – all but Garcia-Bravo accepted plea deals to avoid a criminal trial.

The trial began in 2018.

This article will be updated.