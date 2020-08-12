New guidance released to help schools respond to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released updated guidance for detecting, reporting, and responding to cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools and child care settings.

Over the past week, the department undertook substantial stakeholder engagement activities to gather input on how to make the guidance as helpful as possible for the start of the school year. Stakeholders that provided input included school districts, school nurses, teachers union representatives, local public health agencies, and counties. More than 70 representatives were involved in this process.

The new guidance includes information for child care and pre-K settings. It also includes tools that can help parents, students, teachers, staff, and schools determine who needs to stay home from school. This includes:

This case and outbreak guidance, in addition to the school opening guidance, CDE’s toolkit for the 2020-21 school year, and guidance from local public health agencies will provide districts with the information they need to start the school year in a way that makes sense for their local communities. CDPHE will update guidance as additional data and information becomes available.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.