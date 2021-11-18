New fee proposed for entrance and camping at Rocky Mountain National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park is proposing a change to entrance fees and some overnight campground fees.

Here’s the breakdown of the fee proposal:

$5 increase to the daily vehicle entrance fee The increase would be from $25 to $30 for a day pass

$5 increase for front-country campground overnight fees Summer campground fees would increase from $30 to $35 per night at Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen, and Timber Creek Campgrounds

$15 increase for winter campground fees Moraine Park Campground (the only campground that is open in the winter season) from $20 to $35 per night



$10 per night increase for group campsite fees in Glacier Basin Campground This would increase the group sites from $40, $50, and $60 per night (depending on the size of the site) to $50, $60, and $70 per night.



RMNP said these proposed campground fee increases are based on comparable fees for similar services in nearby campgrounds.

“The proposed fee increases are necessary for Rocky Mountain National Park to improve and maintain high-quality visitor services. While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience,” shared RMNP in a release.

Some of the projects funded through the collection of fees include the following, according to RMNP:

Hazard Tree Mitigation: The park is among many areas along the Rocky Mountains where trees have been dying from a beetle epidemic. Recreation fee monies have funded extensive mitigation of hazard trees in or near developed areas and other popular park facilities, such as campgrounds, parking lots, road corridors, housing areas and visitor centers.

Hiking Trail Repairs and Improvements: Many hiking trail repair projects have been funded by recreation fee monies, such as repairing washed out sections of trail, the installation of bridges, and the installation of vault toilets at heavily used trailheads.

Wilderness Campsites Improvements: Rocky Mountain National Parks wilderness campsites are used by thousands of backcountry campers each year. Recreation fee monies help fund the maintenance of these cherished campsites.

Bear Management: Park entrance and campground fees help keep bears wild at Rocky Mountain National Park. Thanks in part to fee dollars collected over the past 20 years, 100% of the park’s garbage cans, recycling bins, and dumpsters are now bear-resistant. The park has also gone from 0 food storage lockers to 352. Your recreation fees also help support visitor education programs focused on black bears.

Restoration of Historic Rock Walls along Trail Ridge Road: The historic rock walls along Trail Ridge Road provide for visitor safety and a visually pleasant drive. Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, recreation fee program funding allows for damaged sections of these rock walls to be restored by Rocky Mountain National Park staff who specialize in rock work.

RMNP said it will accept public comments on the proposed fee increases. You can submit those here or by mail:

Comments may also be submitted via mail to:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2022.