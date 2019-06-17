New farmer’s market starts in Colorado Springs

A new farmer’s market in town hoping to give local people trying to sell their products a place to do so and in turn, give others a chance to buy local products.

It’s called the Hearth Stone Farmers Market and it’s in the Vanguard Church parking lot, on the corner of Austin Bluffs and Academy.

Sunday they had a soft opening, with food, crafts, local meats, and they plan to do this every Sunday through Sept. 22.

If you have a product you’d like to sell they are welcoming new vendors just reach out to the Hearth Stone Farmers Market.