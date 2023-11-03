(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) hosted a ribbon cutting at its new Family Success Center, located at 1520 Verde Drive in southeast Colorado Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The goal of the new building is to help remove barriers to resources and services for families living in the southeast part of the city. It will also empower the community to become financially stable and gain employment skills.

“Here, the idea is that everyone works so well together that there is a warm handoff so that if I am working with a family in the GED program and I come to find out that they are food insecure, I am going to walk them over to Care and Share and make sure that they have enough food,” said Heather Steinman, COO for Pikes Peak United Way.

PPUW’s community partners will also offer a variety of resources and services through the Family Success Center including a food pantry and behavioral health resources.

“Pikes Peak United Way is excited to bring the community together to learn what will make the center effective and life-changing,” said Cindy Aubrey, CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. “We envision a place where families and students can connect with the resources, training, and support for themselves and their children.”