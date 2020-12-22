New downtown piano bar fights pandemic & city’s homophobic history

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO.–For many existing restaurants or bars, the effort it takes to keep business going during the pandemic has been exhausting.

Opening an entirely new establishment has served up even more challenges, as Josh Franklin and John Wolfe found when opening Icons, a gay piano bar and cocktail lounge in downtown Colorado Springs.

“It’s a little bizarre that we would be inspired to open a bar in a pandemic,” Franklin said.

“We’ll figure it out. We’re all sort of figuring out these difficult times together and we’re apart of that.”

Just a couple weeks after Icons opened, El Paso County moved from orange level (COVID-19 restrictions) to red.

That means, indoor dining, which made up nearly all of their business, was closed and only outdoor dining as well.

Figuring it out at this point has meant propping up a tent over the Golden Girls mural, buying some propane tanks and moving the microphones outside.

“We wanted to offer something to the LGBT+ community that hasn’t been offered in Colorado Springs before,” said Franklin.

A musical theatre passion – that came to life – in Colorado Springs.

These artists, are no stranger to the stage. When the shows stopped, it gave them an opportunity to move towards a dream – they were destined to start.

Both John and Josh will perform, as well as their bartenders, who also have performance backgrounds.

The walls are decked with murals and paintings from local artists and the drinks, like the Dolly Patron or Bette Midler, which, can be accompanied by gourmet hot dogs.

“We both had the opportunity to tour the country with musicals for a long time,” Wolfe said, “So, we just took little bits and pieces from our favorite things we’ve experienced.”

While fighting a pandemic, it has come with a personal fight as well—Josh grew up in Colorado Springs during a time where his car would get vandalized with profanities while the city’s voters played a key role in voting an amendment to the state’s constitution that allowed forms of discrimination against LGBTQ people.

The law was overturned by the United State Supreme Court but not before Colorado earned the moniker the “Hate State.”

“It was a challenging time for those of us who were here,” Josh recalls, “As a kid I couldn’t wait to get out of here because I felt so unwelcome. But, when I came back, I saw the change happening.”

John first saw Colorado Springs with fresh eyes, amid a renaissance of new businesses and a younger demographic of people moving to the city, and saw a city that could be a place for their future, despite Josh’s hesitation of the past.

“I showed up and all I saw were mountains and all this cool new stuff happening and so, yeah I was really excited about the idea of settling down here.” he said.

“And all of the sudden, He convinced me that Colorado Springs was cool again,” Josh says.

Icons is open for outdoor seating whenever the weather allows. Their website, icons-co.com, has information for reservations.