(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will soon be getting new dining experiences thanks to a food and beverage contract through SSP America that will develop a portfolio of nine concepts.

According to COS, the contract includes local restaurants and breweries, along with national brands. The restaurant development comes as part of the Airport’s Concourse Modernization project which is focused on upgrading the terminal and improving the passenger experience.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SSP America and look forward to their plans for enhancing our travelers’ dining experience,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS. “The sense of place that will be created through SSP America’s local portfolio will not only support our community’s businesses but will give visitors a taste of what to expect in Colorado Springs.”

Food and Beverage Lineup, according to COS:

Atrevida Beer Co.

Camden Food Co.

Colorado Craft

Drifter’s Hamburgers

Einstein Bros Bagels and Einstein Bros Express

Mi Casa Cantina

Peet’s

Pizzeria Rustica

Street Eats by Chef Brother Luck

Learn more about the new food and beverage concepts here.

“At SSP America we’re all about bringing cool, authentic restaurants to airports that reflect a taste of place,” said Kyle Phillips, Vice President of Business Development for SSP America. “Our COS team, led by our Director of Operations Susan O’Neil, deserves a lot of kudos for working with such passion and dedication. We’re looking forward to redeveloping the portfolio at COS and continuing to be enthusiastic members of the COS community.”