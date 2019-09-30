New details into the officer-involved shooting in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — On Sunday around 3 p.m. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person shooting a pellet gun at people and cars from inside a home.

The Sheriff’s office along with Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the home off 2nd street. EPSO’s SWAT team also responded after the suspect barricaded himself inside.

According to police, when officers attempted to contact the man he fired multiple projectiles at an occupied EPSO marked cruiser, damaging the front windshield and shattering a door window. The deputy inside the vehicle was unharmed. Police say the suspect also caused damage to several other law enforcement vehicles.

During the attempted contact with the suspect, officers said at least one shot was fired by an El Paso County deputy, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man who died has not been released by the Coroner’s Office until family is notified.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirm the deputies involved were uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX21 will update this story with any new information when available.