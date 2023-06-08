(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s has over 140 locations, but the only two locations in Colorado have been in Denver and Westminster. That will soon change with a third location coming soon to Colorado Springs.

The sports bar and arcade has food, drinks, games, and is a great place to host parties according to Dave & Buster’s website.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department



The opening date has not been announced, but the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) shared pictures of the building taking shape.

FOX21News.com first shared information about the Colorado Springs location in February, when PPRBD announced it had issued a permit for the new building.

The new location will be on Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive.