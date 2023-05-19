(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Executive Chef Franco Pisani of popular Italian restaurants Paravicini’s and Ristorante Di Sopra in Old Colorado City, along with Lindsey Truitt, Director of Catering, joined FOX21 Morning News on Thursday, May 18 to talk about their newest venture: Andiamo Catering.

“Andiamo Catering is here to serve any kind of party or festivity that you have, any event at all; we do big pans to go, we can do family-style, big banquets, buffets, we have a mobile kitchen that we set up, a coffee cart… we can do it all,” said Truitt.

According to Chef Franco, Andiamo means ‘Let’s Go,’ and he couldn’t be more excited to kick off the new catering business, which just launched last week. “This lets you take Paravicini’s straight home with you or to any event you have going on,” said Truitt.

Andiamo Catering features a mobile kitchen and beverage cart that features an Italian coffee bar, along with a full-service cocktail bar with a TIPS-trained and certified bartender included.

According to Chef Franco, the best way to book your event with Andiamo Catering is to go through its website, and for questions, call (719) 418-2160. Andiamo also has its own Facebook page, which you can find here.

Chef Franco said if your party or event is smaller than 50 people, to call Paravicini’s directly and go through the restaurant to order food. If your party is larger than 50 people, however, Andiamo Catering will be your best bet.

Andiamo Catering offers drop-off or full service, depending on the occasion or customer preference. Currently, the catering business is in its start-up phase and current employees of Paravicini’s and Sopra are assisting. Chef Franco said in the future, the new business will create about 15 to 20 new jobs in Colorado Springs.

Truitt and Chef Franco have worked together for almost six years and are excited about the new venture, adding just in the first week open, they’ve already had more than a dozen bookings. “Beyond thrilled, there are no words, I’m almost speechless,” said Truitt.

Paravicini’s has been a staple of Old Colorado City for 20 years and will celebrate the milestone with a special event and “East Coast-style Italian festival” on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Paravicini’s Italian Festival will feature food, beer and wine, and live music, and will take place behind the restaurant, located at 2808 West Colorado Avenue.