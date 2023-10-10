(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of the newest K9s added to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating a birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

CSPD said K9 Riggs is one of its newest K9s and loves going to work more than anything. However, on his days off he can be found destroying toys or eating his favorite treat. Riggs loves to play soccer in the yard or stare in any mirror he can find.

According to CSPD, Riggs is excited to serve the City of Colorado Springs at the only speed he knows, 100 mph.

Happy Birthday, Riggs!