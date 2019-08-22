New court documents ask about alternate suspect in Kelsey Berreth murder case

TELLER COUNTY, Colo — A new document released this week from the Teller County District Court shows the prosecution in the case against Patrick Frazee is asking the judge to make the defense reveal whether it plans to have an alternate suspect.

The document would need a signature under this statement:

“I approve the grounds stated in this motion, which I now grant the motion to require the defendant to endorse alternate suspect defense if he intends to present such evidence at trial.” PROPOSED ORDER TO ENDORSE ALTERNATE SUSPECT (P-15)

Patrick Frazee is accused of beating his fiancé Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving.

Frazee is facing six charges in connection with the disappearance of Berreth, who was last seen on November 22. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.

Krystal Jean Lee Kenney of Hansen, Idaho, pleaded guilty to a charge that she tampered with evidence connected to the disappearance of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, and has agreed to testify against Frazee.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Frazee is expected to be in court on Friday for a motions hearing.