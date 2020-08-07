New community-based COVID-19 testing site opens next week in Colorado Springs

A new community-based COVID-19 testing center will open Tuesday outside of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the El Paso County Public Health Department and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management released more details about the set-up of a new community-based COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs.

The site will be located on the southwest side of the Citadel Mall.



Both county organizations said the new, centrally-located site will offer easy, free, and convenient access to testing, and the ability to test up to 750 patients each day.

All testing here is FREE. El Paso County health officials stated they made this site centrally located so people who may have had a difficult time getting tested, now have this option. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5hGmnug8uM — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) August 7, 2020



According to the county, increasing COVID-19 testing capacity has been a state and local priority. This new location adds to testing options already available in the area.

Information to know before you go:

• Testing is free

• Tests are meant for individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (2 years of age or older)

• No insurance or referral required

• Spanish speaker on site

• Pre-registration is recommended but not required

• Registration link can be found here

• Testing site hours will be Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.