New community-based COVID-19 testing site opens next week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, the El Paso County Public Health Department and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management released more details about the set-up of a new community-based COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs.
The site will be located on the southwest side of the Citadel Mall.
Both county organizations said the new, centrally-located site will offer easy, free, and convenient access to testing, and the ability to test up to 750 patients each day.
According to the county, increasing COVID-19 testing capacity has been a state and local priority. This new location adds to testing options already available in the area.
Information to know before you go:
• Testing is free
• Tests are meant for individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (2 years of age or older)
• No insurance or referral required
• Spanish speaker on site
• Pre-registration is recommended but not required
• Registration link can be found here
• Testing site hours will be Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.