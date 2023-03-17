(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs launched its redesigned website on Friday, March 17, which according to the City, provides a better user experience for those living in Colorado Springs.

“The new web design is simpler and easier to use, works better on mobile devices, and provides a modern feel that highlights the local beauty and vibrancy of Colorado Springs,” said Vanessa Zink, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Colorado Springs.

Homepage screenshot of ColoradoSprings.gov on Friday, March 17.

CSPD page screenshot on ColoradoSprings.gov taken on Friday, March 17.

CSFD page screenshot on ColoradoSprings.gov taken on Friday, March 17.

The new coloradosprings.gov features “critical information for the community and sees millions of visitors a year.” The City also added a new mapping tool to the website that will track voter turnout during the 2023 General Municipal Election.

The website includes information about City Council, local parks, construction projects, and Pikes Peak. The website also houses pages for the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSFD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).