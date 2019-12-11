New Colorado College hockey arena approved

COLORADO SPRINGS — The plan for a new Colorado College hockey arena was approved Tuesday by the city council.

The Edward J. Robson Arena is expected to seat 3,400 people and will be built on the south side of the campus. It will also include a parking garage.

This will allow the Colorado College hockey team to play its games on campus for the first time in the 80-plus year history of the program.

“I believe this is a fabulous project,” said city council member Jill Gaebler. Fellow council member Yolanda Avila agreed, saying, “I think this is a great use of land and an amazing project. I will wholeheartedly support this.”

Funding for the $39 million arena comes from a major gift by Edward J. Robson, private donations and through the City for Champions Initiative. Approximately $35.5 million has been raised to date, including $26.2 million in gifts and pledges and $9.2 million in City for Champions funding. This is the largest amount raised so far for a building on the Colorado College campus.

The arena, named for Edward J. Robson, Colorado College class of 1954 and the building’s largest donor, is part of CC’s master plan that was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees in 2015. The venue could host regional, national, and international events in partnership with the USOC and related governing bodies, further enhancing Colorado Springs’ vision to become America’s Olympic City.

“This is a transformational moment for CC Tiger hockey, Colorado College, downtown Colorado Springs, and economic development for the Pikes Peak region,” said CC’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine. “We are excited to finally be able to host our fans in a state-of-the-art, Colorado College Tigers-branded, home-ice facility with action close to the ice.”

Once a permit is issued construction will begin as early as next year. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Feb. 15, 2020. The plan is for the arena to open in the fall of 2021.