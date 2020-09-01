New Chamber & EDC tool gives local businesses market research access

COLORADO SPRINGS — Big companies can buy big things, like big market research initiatives that provide information on company standing, competitor insights, and new customer insights. It can be invaluable information that’s valued at tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars and now the Colorado Chamber and EDC are looking to bring that information to businesses for free.

With the company SizeUp, the Chamber has launched SizeUp COS, specifically looking at insights for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

“This tool helps the Chamber and EDC achieve our mission by empowering businesses with the information that they need to grow and thrive here in the Pikes Peak region,” said Cecilia Harry, the chief economic development coordinator for the chamber.

The platform allows businesses to see where their business stacks up (in terms of revenue, employees, benefits in the industry, etc.), where their competition lies, and where potential new customers are as well as the best way to reach them.

“What they can do is run through multiple scenarios, without having to pay a consulting company over and over again for reach scenario, to look at the different parameters at where their business can be successful,” said Mario Ubalde, the director of customer success at SizeUp.

Ubalde says, it’s often information only Fortune 500 companies are privy to, often because the cost to conduct market research prohibits smaller businesses from justifying the expense.

It can also be used by businesses outside of the area to get information on where their product can be more successful in the city.

Harry expects it to benefit the region overall.

“We’re really excited about taking care of one tool or one way to access data so that businesses and entrepreneurs with limited time and limited dollars can invest those resources in other areas of their business and make stronger decisions with stronger data,” she said.