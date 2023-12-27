(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — A new casino and hotel opened its doors in Cripple Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Chamonix Casino Hotel (Chamonix), located in the 200 block of East Bennett Avenue, features a high-limit slot salon, and 300 guest rooms, along with a temporary restaurant and buffet called Chamonix Bistro.

“Chamonix is a special place, unlike any other casino hotel in the state. It offers a high-end, Las Vegas experience in our beautiful Colorado mountain setting,” said Baxter Lee, General Manager of Chamonix.

On Wednesday at Noon, the resort officially welcomed the public to its entire casino floor, and a portion of its rooms, which are now open for booking. The rest of the guest rooms are expected to open by next week. Then, in about a month, Chamonix plans to open its high-end steakhouse, 980 Prime, followed by Ore and Alloy, a luxury jewelry and retail store, and the Chamonix Spa, featuring a rooftop pool and deck, winter garden, gym, saunas and more.

“Chamonix is named after the ‘Queen of Alpine’ resorts in France, located at the foot of Mont Blanc and the site of the first Winter Olympics in 1924,” according to a press release. “The name is particularly appropriate, as Colorado Springs is home to the U.S. Olympic Committee and Training Center.”

Also, in Spring 2024, adjoining Bronco Billy’s Casino, also owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., will open a new Italian restaurant called Firenze.

