New boutique hotel opens in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Kinship Landing, the boutique hotel aims to bring travelers and locals together to discover everything Colorado Springs has to offer.

On Wednesday, the hotel held a grand opening. They offer a unique travel experience centered around personal connection, community, and unparalleled adventure.

The hotel is located in the south end of downtown Colorado Springs off South Nevada. The boutique hotel features 40 total rooms made up of 34 suites including junior suites and six 8-bed bunkrooms.

Kinship Landing said they are in downtown Colorado Springs to be a personal ambassador to all whether guests are foodies, avid climbers, or a family looking for activities.

“From outdoor adventure to city exploration, our hope is that locals and travelers here would collide around those things, rub shoulders with one another and really just get a great experience of Colorado Springs because a lot of it is hard to unearth and some of the best trails, the best restaurants, cafes, bars, all those things can be challenging to find,” Owner and General Manager Brook Mikulas said. “Our hope was to bring this community asset here so that those things can be unearthed easily.”

The Kinship Landing employs 30 people.