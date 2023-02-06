DENVER (KDVR) — A new bill is being considered in the Colorado legislature and it would ban pet rent and deposits for pet owners if passed.

HB23-1068 was introduced to the Colorado legislature on Jan. 19 and is sponsored by Rep. Alex Valdez.

In downtown Denver on a warm day, it’s nearly impossible to go a block without seeing an array of dogs walking with their owners. This new bill would tackle an issue that affects animal owners and their housing.

According to HB23-1068, the bill could provide several protections for pet ownership in housing. If passed, the bill would:

Prohibit homeowner insurance providers from changing policy premiums based on the breed of dog

Prohibit landlords from charging an additional security deposit or rent amount for pets

Require officers conducting an eviction to follow specific protocols when pets are present

Exclude pets from the personal items against which a landlord can place a lien for unpaid rent

The bill would still compensate landlords for the damage caused by pets by creating the Pet Friendly Landlord Damage Mitigation program. The program would reimburse landlords for up to $1,000 in damages caused by a pet at a rental property.

An eligible landlord must allow pets and cannot charge a deposit or rent on pets. Reimbursements would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis after a landlord provides documentation of the damages. The reimbursement also prohibits landlords from taking legal action against the tenant or pursuing collection against the tenant.

The bill is being heard by the Transportation, Housing and Local Government committee on Monday.