New arrest made in Salida High School case

SALIDA, Colo. — The Salida Police Department has been working with the District Attorney’s Office to conduct a follow-up to the Friday, Sept. 23, incident at the Salida High School.

During subsequent investigations, the department obtained information that resulted in a search warrant being issued for the phone of Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 9:25 a.m., Salida law enforcement officers contacted Trujillo in his office at the school.

After being given the search warrant, Trujillo unlocked his phone, completed a factory reset which erased all content and then handed his phone to the officers.

Officers left the school and contacted the District Attorney’s Office and a local cell provider to confirm that the phone was erased. A warrant was then issued for CRS 18-8-610, Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class 6 felony, against Trujillo.

He was contacted and turned himself into the Detention Center without incident.